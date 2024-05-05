DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

World Island x Natural Selection Presents: Bambii

Headrow House
Sun, 5 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mash up of the current Natural Selection style with this years World Island design!

Natural Selection x World Island presents:

Bambii

+ GUESTS TBA

This is an 18+ event
Presented by World Island & Natural Selection..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bambii

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

