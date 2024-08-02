Top track

Doused

DIIV

The Concert Hall
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$49.32

About

Over the last decade, DIIV have established themselves as one of rock music’s most fascinating bands, exploring new textures while pushing their songcraft forward in a way that continues to draw in larger audiences worldwide. They combine beauty and noise...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Full Body 2, Horse Jumper of Love, DIIV

Venue

The Concert Hall

888 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2J2, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

