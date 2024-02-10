Top track

Francois K - Time & Space

Francois K - Deep Space

H0l0
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

François K's legendary Deep Space parties showcase the best in new and classic deep house, dub and soulful melodies. This is a Open-To-Close session with one of the great legends of our community whose musical knowledge and talent spans the entire spectrum...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Nervous Records & Dance.Here.Now.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

François K

H0l0

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
