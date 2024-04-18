Top track

Vanessa Collier - Whiskey and Women

Vanessa Collier

Elkton Music Hall
Thu, 18 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$38

About

“There’s a young lady [Vanessa Collier] came onstage with me, I forget where I was, but she’s playing an alto saxophone, and man, she was amazing.” Those are the words of Buddy Guy in a recent issue of American Blues Scene, describing an impromptu perfor...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vanessa Collier

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

When does this show start?

Doors open at 7PM
Music starts at 8pm

Is this show seated?

Yes, this show is fully seated

