The Psychology of Psychopaths with Forensic Psychologist Dee Anand

Crowne Plaza Plymouth, an IHG Hotel
Wed, 28 Feb, 6:45 pm
TalkPlymouth
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Psychopath is a widely used term in society - but do you know what it really means? Psychopathy is a complex and often misunderstood psychological disorder that has long fascinated researchers and the public alike.In this talk you will learn all about the...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
Crowne Plaza Plymouth, an IHG Hotel

Armada Way, Armada Way, Plymouth, England PL1 2HJ, United Kingdom
Doors open6:45 pm

