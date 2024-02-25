Top track

Andrea Whitt & Friends music video & single release show

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 25 Feb, 7:00 pm
$16.54

About

Andrea Whitt & Friends Music video & single release show for “Sleepwalk” directed by Angela Izzo

Featuring:

Andrea Whitt - Pedal Steel & Violin

Toshi Yanagi - Guitar

Stu Hamm - Bass

Joel Taylor - Drums

& special guests

DJ sets by Pearl Charles ✨

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
$
Lineup

Andrea Whitt

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

