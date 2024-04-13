DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This Georgia native is quickly taking Nashville by storm with his soulful vocals, heart-wrenching lyrics, and undeniable stage presence.
He's already caught the attention of country music royalty like TG Sheppard, who calls him "the real deal...the total...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.