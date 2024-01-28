DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SUNDAY SCHOOL: ROOFTOP & PATIO

Kemistry
Sun, 28 Jan, 2:00 pm
PartyFort Lauderdale
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On this session of Sunday School, we have seven talented DJ's bringing you the perfect beats for brunch! Come join us for a full day of house music and endless mimosas!

The party kicks off at 2PM!

Bottomless is 2pm-5pm

For table reservations please emai...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Kemistry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.