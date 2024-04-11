Top track

Dreadzone vs The Orb: Co-headline Tour

The 1865
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£33.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Crosstown Concerts Presents:

Dreadzone vs The Orb: Co-headline Tour

Plus DJ sets from Greg Dread & Alex Paterson

This is an 8+ event (U14’s accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dreadzone, The Orb

Venue

The 1865

Brunswick Square, Southampton, SO14 3AR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

