Homeshake

El Club Detroit
Wed, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
$29.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It’s the early 2000’s. A music video plays on a nearby loop on the Much Music TV channel. A man stands in a room, the background is nothing, non existent, as if in a void. The camera rolls and does not stop. He is shirtless. Sparse guitars begin as the cam...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Freak Heat Waves, Homeshake

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

