Dub Pistols feat. Justin Robertson, Dub Pistols, Justin Robertson - Keep The Fire Burning

Evil Plans: Justin Robertson

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 15 Jun, 10:00 pm
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Justin Robertson is back in Margate for the 15th of June, this our yearly Evil Plans event and one you won’t want to miss, be prepared for an amazing night !!! Justin will blow the roof off !!!!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Justin Robertson

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

