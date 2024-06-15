DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Justin Robertson is back in Margate for the 15th of June, this our yearly Evil Plans event and one you won’t want to miss, be prepared for an amazing night !!! Justin will blow the roof off !!!!
It's hard to find a succinct way to describe a man with over...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.