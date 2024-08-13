DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Left To Die + Hellripper live at Ziggy Club

Ziggy Club
Tue, 13 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ziggy Club in collaborazione con Burning Tower, Mostro Production e Cerberus Bookings presentano:

LEFT TO DIE + HELLRIPPER

Ti ricordiamo che Ziggy Club è un circolo Arci! Se non hai ancora la tessera puoi sottoscriverla direttamente alla porta, oppure sc...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ziggy APS.

Lineup

Hellripper, Left to Die

Venue

Ziggy Club

Via Madama Cristina 66, 10125 Turin Turin, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.