DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
IZCO aka Izzy Cofie’s name is one that’s bounced across radio stations and club nights since 2019, now occupying his own space within dance music which sees a more versatile approach coming to the horizon. Last year’s ‘RISE’ EP is definitive and true to a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs