Izco (All Night Long)

Patterns
Sat, 21 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
IZCO aka Izzy Cofie’s name is one that’s bounced across radio stations and club nights since 2019, now occupying his own space within dance music which sees a more versatile approach coming to the horizon. Last year’s ‘RISE’ EP is definitive and true to a...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Izco

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

