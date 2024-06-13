Top track

The Chameleons Performing Strange Times, Missing

recordBar
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$36.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

'80s post-punk take note, Chameleons will be touring in 2024. This marks a reunion between The Chameleons frontman Mark Burgess and guitarist Reg Smithies, who had not toured together under Chameleons name in nearly two decades until 2023's tour with The M...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Chameleons, Missing

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

