Al Final Abrazos

Mujeres

The Victoria
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Al Final Abrazos
About

Due to popular demand Mujeres will play a second night at London's The Victoria!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Casa Faro
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Reme, FEZ, Mujeres

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

