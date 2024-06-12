Top track

Harry Baker: Wonderful

Rough Trade Nottingham
Wed, 12 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

After a sellout Edinburgh Fringe Run and subsequent 40-date UK Tour, World Poetry Slam Champion Harry Baker is back with a brand new show celebrating the wonder that is being alive. Featuring brand new poems about death, postcodes and his favourite German...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
150 capacity

