Rodrigo Y Gabriela

PROJECT HOUSE
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£34.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Rodrigo y Gabriela

Grammy Award winning duo Rodrigo y Gabriela grew up on an eclectic mix of classic rock, heavy metal and flamenco, a rare alchemy of influences that still informs their work today. Not long after the dissolution of their first band, the two musicians set of Read more

Event information

A very special intimate show, get tickets before they sell out.

https://projecthouselds.com/info/

This is a 14+ event.
Super Friendz presents…
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity
Accessibility information

