Chastity Belt

Frannz Club
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Support: Meagre Martin

The four-piece—Shapiro, Lydia Lund (guitar, vocals), Gretchen Grimm (drums, vocals), and Annie Truscott (bass, vocals)—have created a resonant body of work. The early days of “Nip Slip” and “Pussy Weed Beer” (hits from their iconic...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Puschen, MusikBlog & ByteFM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chastity Belt

Venue

Frannz Club

Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

