Soirée Polynésienne

Péniche Marcounet
Fri, 1 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsParis
€11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Soirée à la locale

Animation et bringue polynésienne avec Tea

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open6:30 pm

