Tokyo Tempo

Yamashiro
Fri, 1 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From $29.50

About

MTRNM presents: Tokyo Tempo.

Tokyo Tempo

/ˈtoʊkiˌoʊ ˈtɛmˌpoʊ/ [noun]

  1. Tokyo Tempo is the captivating fusion of Japanese elegance, pulsating afro house, and the vibrant energy of Los Angeles. Nestled in the heart of the Hollywood Hills, MTRNM is set...
This is a 21+ event
Presented by MTRNM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oscaar, Ayse, Toola

Venue

Yamashiro

1999 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90068, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
400 capacity

