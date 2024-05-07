DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Jamie Baum Septet+ Album Release Concert

DROM
Tue, 7 May, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Jamie Baum Septet+ Sunnyside CD-release performance for “What Times Are These” featuring:

Jamie Baum - flutes, spoken word

Jonathan Finlayson – trumpet, spoken word

Sam Sadigursky – alto sax/clarinet/b. clarinet

Chris Komer - French horn

This is an 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
Lineup

Jamie Baum

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

