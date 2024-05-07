DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Jamie Baum Septet+ Sunnyside CD-release performance for “What Times Are These” featuring:
Jamie Baum - flutes, spoken word
Jonathan Finlayson – trumpet, spoken word
Sam Sadigursky – alto sax/clarinet/b. clarinet
Chris Komer - French horn
Brad Shep...
