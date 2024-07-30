Top track

The Clientele - Blue Over Blue

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Clientele

Le Poisson Rouge
Tue, 30 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Clientele - Blue Over Blue
Got a code?

About

The Clientele - Live at LPR on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (16+)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our newsletter at http://bit.ly/LPR-newsletter

If the ticket type you're lo...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Clientele

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.