Hippoh Dance Club

La Place
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
€10
About

HDC x NOYAU DUR, AN NOU AY

Direction le soleil pour le prochain Hippoh Dance Club édition spéciale Carnaval. Des Antilles jusqu’au Brésil, prépare toi à voyager et vivre le carnaval comme si t’y étais. De la Samba au Gwoka, tu seras plongé dans une ambian...

Tout public
Présenté par Hippoh en collaboration avec La Place et Waack in Paris
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

