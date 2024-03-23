Top track

Demon Dream

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jaws The Shark + Squidge

The Lanes
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Demon Dream
Got a code?

About

Jaws The Shark is the solo project of dynamic artist Olly Bailey.

Receiving significant support from BBC Radio 6, BBC Radio 1, and Radio X, as well as prominent playlists on Spotify and Amazon Music, Jaws The Shark quickly gained attention and excitement...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BLG Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Squidge, Jaws The Shark

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.