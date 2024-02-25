DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sam Evian is a New York-based musician, songwriter, and producer. He released his debut full-length album, Premium, in the fall of 2016. His second album, You, Forever, came out in 2018. His latest album, Time to Melt, is out now.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.