Sam Evian

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 25 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sam Evian is a New York-based musician, songwriter, and producer. He released his debut full-length album, Premium, in the fall of 2016. His second album, You, Forever, came out in 2018. His latest album, Time to Melt, is out now.

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents…
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Evian, Big Warm Bed

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

