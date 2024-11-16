DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Oasis Maybe + The Ultimate Stone Roses

New Cross Inn
Sat, 16 Nov, 6:00 pm
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Oasis Maybe

Did you miss Oasis' early rough and ready gigs of 94/95? Did you miss the era defining concerts at Earls Court, Maine Road, Loch Lomond and Knebworth? "Oasis Maybe" were formed by five close friends and massive fans of Oasis. ”Oasis Maybe" are...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Ultimate Stone Roses, Oasis Maybe

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

