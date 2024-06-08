Top track

Lady Wray - Come On In

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lady Wray and Brainstory

The Rockaway Hotel
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
$35.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Don't miss Lady Wray this June at the beach! A night filled with good tunes and drinks outdoors with opening act Brainstory!

Greetings from Rockaway Beach NYC! Rockaway Music Live is NYC's newest Summer concert series held at The Rockaway Hotel. Our event...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Greetings From Rockaway
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brainstory, Lady Wray

Venue

The Rockaway Hotel

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Queens, New York 11694, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

