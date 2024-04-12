Top track

Getdown Services - Biscuit Tin

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Getdown Services

The Smokehouse
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsIpswich
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Getdown Services - Biscuit Tin
Got a code?

About

Brighten The Corners Presents Bristol duo Getdown Services at The Smokehouse on Friday 12th April 2024.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Brighten The Corners.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Getdown Services

Venue

The Smokehouse

International House, 6 South St, Ipswich IP1 3NU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
70 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.