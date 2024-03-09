DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Worx (House Music Anthems All Night Long)

Soda Bar
Sat, 9 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartySan Diego
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
> This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.
>> Free w/ RSVP before 10:00PM

House music anthems all night long.

Only the best all night. No filler.

Celebrate the biggest tracks in house music by your favorite artists, from John Summit...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda & Pauz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

