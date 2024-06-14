Top track

Group Listening

The Rose Hill
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£15.50

About

Musical collaborators , Paul Jones & Stephen Black are together known as the woodwind-and-key-wielding, sculptural-papier-mâché-hat-wearing Group Listening.

Following renegade reinterpretation records Clarinet & Piano: Selected Works Vol. 1 (2018) and Vol...

This is an 16+ event, Under 16 to be accompanied
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Group Listening

Venue

The Rose Hill

Rose Hill Tavern, 70-71 Rose Hill Terrace, Brighton BN1 4JL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

