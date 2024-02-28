Top track

Everything Everything - Cold Reactor

Everything Everything: Intimate Album Performance @ Marble Factory

Marble Factory
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From £19

About

Rough Trade is excited to present an outstore live performance with Everything Everything at Marble Factory. This unique event celebrates the release of his new album 'Mountainhead', released via BMG.

General Admission tickets do NOT come with an album....

14+ under 16's with an adult.
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Everything Everything

Venue

Marble Factory

74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX
Doors open7:00 pm

