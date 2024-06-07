Top track

mythsysizer instinct

R.A.P Ferreira

Colours Hoxton
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £24.48

About R.A.P. Ferreira

“An obstacle of shifty rhythms, twinkly brass and keys” is how Pitchfork describes Rory Ferreira’s Purple Moonlight Pages (2020), the first release under his R.A.P Ferreira moniker. Formerly known as milo (and even more formerly as Scallops Hotel), the Gra Read more

Event information

Get ready to witness underground hip-hop at its finest as R.A.P Ferreira takes the stage for a rare UK performance.

Renowned for his captivating boom-bap productions and impeccable lyrical flow, R.A.P Ferreira has solidified his place as one of the most e...

Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

R.A.P. Ferreira

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

