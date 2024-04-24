Top track

The Comedy Store presents FILTH in New York City - Hosted by Steph Tolev

Le Poisson Rouge
Wed, 24 Apr, 7:00 pm
ComedyNew York
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Comedy Store presents FILTH in New York City - Hosted by Steph Tolev - Live at LPR on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024

The queen of Filth, Steph Tolev, hosts a night of filthy, nasty, raunchy & revealing real-life stories shared by her pants-shitting, butt...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Comedy Store
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Steph Tolev

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

