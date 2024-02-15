DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Loki Live: Eva808, Proc Fiskal, Rishi

Loki
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Next up in the Loki Live series, we welcome Eva808, Proc Fiscal and Rishi for a Thursday night live show.

Food from local south London restaurateurs will be available. Good music, local food, nice people.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

EVA808, Proc Fiskal

Venue

Loki

302-304 Barrington Road, SW9 7JJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.