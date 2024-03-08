DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Colombre live

I Candelai
Fri, 8 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsPalermo
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il cantautore e produttore Colombre porta il suo nuovo disco "Realismo Magico in

Adriatico" nei club italiani ed europei da gennaio 2024. L'album, molto apprezzato da critica e pubblico, condensa racconti misteriosi e

magici sottoforma di canzoni alt pop...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da I Candelai

Lineup

Colombre

Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.