Top track

Olof Dreijer - Rosa Rugosa

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Le Cannibale Bergamo - Fatima Koanda, Hiroko Hacci

Daste
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyBergamo
€14.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Olof Dreijer - Rosa Rugosa
Got a code?

About

Le Cannibale riporta il suo suono elettronico e trasversale tra le mura di una ex centrale termoelettrica, divenuta un'importante realtà culturale per la città di Bergamo. Ospiti due artiste attuali e in grande ascesa: la giapponese Hiroko Hacci, musicista...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Le Cannibale S.R.L..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Hiroko Hacci

Venue

Daste

Via Daste e Spalenga, 13, 24125 Bergamo BG, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.