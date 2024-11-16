Top track

She and Her Darkness

Diary of Dreams

Petit Bain
Sat, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Diary of Dreams est un groupe allemand de dark wave, mené par le chanteur Adrian Hates. Après des débuts dark wave, le style musical évolue au tournant du siècle et intègre des éléments electro et pop futuriste.

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Diary Of Dreams

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

