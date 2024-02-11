DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Language Exchange Aperitif + Jam Session

The Yellow Bar
Sun, 11 Feb, 7:00 pm
SocialRoma
Free
Language Exchange Aperif in Rome

In collaboration with 🔵 ERA - Erasmus Roma Association, you will get the chance to meet people from all over the world 👥 and to practice five different languages 🇮🇹🇪🇸🇫🇷🇵🇹🇬🇧 while enjoying the italian experience...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da PIERRE SRL.

The Yellow Bar

Via Palestro 40, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open7:00 pm

