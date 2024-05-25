Top track

Ichika Nito - Awakening

Ichika Nito

Legend Club
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€26.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Versus Music Project è felice di presentare:

ICHIKA NITO per la prima volta in concerto in Italia!

Chitarrista, bassista e producer giapponese, Ichika ha raggiunto un'enorme popolarità su internet negli ultimi anni grazie alla combinazione della sua feno...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend Club

Lineup

Ichika Nito

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

