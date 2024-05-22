Top track

KAWALA - Do It Like You Do

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.



Kawala

HERE at Outernet
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kawala performs at HERE

This is an 14+ (14 – 16s with an adult) - ID Required
Presented by Live Nation.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KAWALA

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

