FREE MOUSSE x LA JAVA : Munir Nadir, Cruz & More

La Java
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJParis
From €13
On est encore scotché de la dernière avec nos amis des bêtises…

Reposez-vous les amis car après les fonds marins ce sont les ténèbres que l’on vas explorer !

Rendez-vous le 17 février à notre chère java pour une bringue qui s’annonce tremblante.

Pour ce...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
Lineup

Munir Nadir

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

