Ted Z & The Wranglers + Sweet Nothin's + Hamilton Boyce + DJ A Cup

Alex's Bar
Sun, 3 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

End the week with a night of Americana, outlaw, country-charged rock with Ted Z & The Wranglers, Sweet Nothin's, and Hamilton Boyce + sounds by DJ A Cup

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ted Z and the Wranglers, Sweet Nothin's , Hamilton Boyce

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

