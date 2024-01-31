DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IVW24 - Mary In the Junkyard, The Orchestra (FN)

Windmill Brixton
Wed, 31 Jan, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
[Independent Venue Week 2024](https://independentvenueweek.com/uk/) Night #3

It's that week of the year again when we celebrate the spirit of independence and invite Windmill favourites, new and old, to come and play in a week full of awesome shows.

MARY IN THE JUNKYARD

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Silver Gore, The Orchestra (For Now), mary in the junkyard

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

