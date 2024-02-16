DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giardino Dei Visionari La Festa di Carnevale

Gate Milano
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJMilano
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il 16 febbraio abbandona la tua identità e immergiti nella nostra Festa di Carnevale. Lasciati andare a sei ore di musica con Dj internazionali, trasformati con make-up, henna e scopri la magia dei tarocchi. Sii parte di un Carnevale indimenticabile.

Dres...

Questo è un evento 20+
Presentato da Giardino dei Visionari
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Restless, Aldave, Sole Dosi

Venue

Gate Milano

Via Valtellina, 21, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.