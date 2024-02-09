Top track

Provoker - Dark Angel





Provoker, Kumo 99, Death Bells, Touching Ice, Purest Form

Genghis Cohen
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$30.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Provoker Demon Compass Tour Kickoff

Live performances by Provoker, Kumo 99, Death Bells, Touching Ice, Purest Form

Afterparty DJs: Mareux, Riki, Going Underground

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Provoker, Kumo 99, Death Bells

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Does this ticket cover the show + afterparty?

Yes, the afterparty will be held in the same venue as the show.

What time should I arrive?

Due to the limited viewing capacity we recommend arriving by 7PM so you can secure your spot in the live room.

What should I order at the restaurant?

Queens tofu.

