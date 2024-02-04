Top track

Enzo Carella - Barbara

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CIAO AMORE è Domenica - djset

21 House of Stories Navigli
Sun, 4 Feb, 7:00 pm
DJMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Enzo Carella - Barbara
Got a code?

About

CIAO AMORE è Domenica.

Domenica 4 febbraio il palco di 21 House of Stories Navigli ospiterà il dj set CIAO AMORE, una selezione musicale di Futura Dischi, label milanese indipendente.

La selezione CIAO AMORE esprime la cultura italiana in una playlist ch...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 21 House of Stories.

Venue

21 House of Stories Navigli

Via Ascanio Sforza 7, 20136 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.