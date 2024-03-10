Top track

I’m Still Trying

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Matthew Fowler

The Silverlake Lounge
Sun, 10 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I’m Still Trying
Got a code?

About

Beginning in the kitchen of his parent’s Floridian home and at the age of 14, Matthew has not only been writing but recording original music, songs that would eventually lead to his debut full length LP titled Beginning (released at the age of 19) - a stri...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matthew Fowler

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.