SUW DarkDisco Riders Special Edition

Sala Upload
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:55 pm
€11.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
¡Atención, noctámbulos!

Marquen el 27 de enero 2024 en sus agendas porque la Sala Upload será el epicentro del DARK DISCO. Esta Special Edition SUW Dark Disco Riders promete un viaje sonoro único con los máximos exponentes locales del género.

El dúo Blac...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala Upload.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Diego Montiel, Julian Reca, John Justicia and 2 more

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

