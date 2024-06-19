DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Versus: The Alchemist em Lisboa

B.leza
Wed, 19 Jun, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€38.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Versus: The Alchemist - June 19, 2024 - B.Leza, Lisbon.

Yes, we could write about the career highlights of one of the best ever in the game, but we would never do justice to his music or its relevance.

If you really love this, you only need to know that...

Este evento é para maiores de 18
Apresentado por Versus.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Alchemist

Venue

B.leza

Cais Do Gás 1, 1200-480 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm
400 capacity

