DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lexi Berg is an exciting new Swedish and American indie folk singer songwriter inspired by artists like Stevie Nicks and ABBA. Lexi is a classically trained pianist and her new music weaves together Swedish pop melodies with American folk tones. She has pe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.